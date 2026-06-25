Ukrainian Firms Say Russia's Certiorari Bid Is Dead In Blasket
By Caroline Simson ( June 25, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Ukrainian power and gas companies looking to enforce some $242 million in arbitral awards against Russia are rebutting the country's argument that recent briefing from the Trump administration supports its certiorari petition, in which Moscow looks to challenge a D.C. Circuit decision rejecting its sovereign immunity defense....
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