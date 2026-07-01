Attorney Mental Health Is An Ethical Obligation In The AI Era

By Jack Jrada ( July 1, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- This year's American Immigration Lawyers Association annual conference, held last month in San Diego, was as much about technology as about the lawyers using it. Sessions ranged from the new government systems reshaping adjudication and the risks they create, to the ethics of incorporating retail artificial intelligence tools into our own practices....
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