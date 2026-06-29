Justices Won't Hear Mom's Copyrighted School Survey Fight
By Ivan Moreno ( June 29, 2026, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a Kentucky mother's bid to resolve whether federal or state courts have authority to decide if copyright's fair use doctrine allows her to obtain a copy of a student mental-health survey from her child's school district....
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