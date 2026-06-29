High Court Passes On Ex-Officer's Disability Bias Suit
By Patrick Hoff and Anne Cullen ( June 29, 2026, 9:34 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into a former Michigan Department of Corrections officer's lawsuit claiming he was fired for requesting lighter duties following a hip injury, leaving in place the Sixth Circuit's decision that a law barring disability bias in federally funded programs doesn't prohibit retaliation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.