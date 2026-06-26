Messner Reeves Says $8.3M Fraud Suit Repeats Utah Case
By Zach Dupont ( June 26, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Colorado law firm Messner Reeves LLP has claimed in federal court that a lawsuit accusing it of stealing more than $8 million as part of a fraudulent loan scheme should be dismissed because the plaintiffs' Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims were dismissed by another court with prejudice....
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