Hispanic Agents Say Liberty Mutual Unit Stereotyped Clients
By Hayley Fowler ( June 26, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Three Hispanic insurance agents in North Carolina said in a new complaint that they were singled out for investigation and ultimately fired after the Liberty Mutual unit that employed them stereotyped their predominantly Hispanic customer base....
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