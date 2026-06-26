Scientologists Want 'Ignored' Boies Schiller AI Errors Review
By Emily Sawicki ( June 26, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Church of Scientology has asked the California Supreme Court to review an appellate order that didn't impose sanctions on Boies Schiller Flexner LLP for filing a brief containing artificial intelligence-generated citation errors in a harassment and retaliation suit pending against the church....
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