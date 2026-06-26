SEC, CFTC Seek Input To Align Portfolio Margining Rules
By Aislinn Keely ( June 26, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday issued a joint call for feedback on ways they can align their respective portfolio margining requirements to clear the path for leveraged trading involving both equities and derivatives markets....
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