DC Circ. Affirms FDA Can Block Norwich's IBS Generic
By Adam Lidgett ( June 26, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's lower court win in Norwich Pharmaceuticals' challenge to the agency's refusal to approve an application to bring a generic version of a prescription antibiotic for irritable bowel syndrome to market until 2029....
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