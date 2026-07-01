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Md. Ruling Reflects Classic Administrative Law Principle

By Michael King ( July 1, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A June 12 ruling by U.S. District Judge Brendan A. Hurson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in City of Columbus v. Kennedy is a significant administrative law decision limiting how far the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, under the Trump administration, can go in reshaping the Affordable Care Act through regulation, rather than statute....

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