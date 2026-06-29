Judge Rebukes Feds For Demanding Pennsylvania Voter Info

By Matthew Santoni ( June 29, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rebuked the U.S. Department of Justice for demanding the state's voter rolls, ruling Saturday that the federal government lacked legal authority to seek records that include voters' private information....
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