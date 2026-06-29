Greenberg Traurig Hires Nuclear Commission Veteran In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( June 29, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission leader, who spent 18 years there, most recently as deputy assistant general counsel for materials, fuel cycle and waste programs, the firm announced Monday....
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