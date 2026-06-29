Gov't Arg. For DOGE Access Stay Is 'Red Herring,' Judge Says
By Nadia Dreid ( June 29, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration can't convince a Maryland federal judge to rescind her order opening discovery into allegations the Department of Government Efficiency flouted her orders to stop accessing sensitive Social Security Administration data....
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