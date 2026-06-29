RI Seeks End To Pot License Freeze After Law Change

By Sam Reisman ( June 29, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island cannabis regulators are urging a federal judge to lift a preliminary injunction that halted social equity and adult-use cannabis licensure, saying recently enacted legislation removes the specific elements of the state's marijuana law that drew a constitutional challenge in the first place....
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