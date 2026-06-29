Colo. Justices Nix Group's Fine For Not Disclosing Donors

By Rachel Konieczny ( June 29, 2026, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A conservative political organization that spent more than $4 million on Colorado ballot initiatives during the 2020 election is not an issue committee under the state's constitution and can't be fined for not disclosing its donors, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously held Monday....
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