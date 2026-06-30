Colo. Justices Reject Redistricting Ballot Measures

By Benjamin Morse ( June 30, 2026, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court rejected two proposed ballot initiatives that would have temporarily replaced the state's current congressional map for the 2028 and 2030 elections, finding the measures improperly bundled multiple subjects into a single question for voters....
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