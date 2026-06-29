Justices To Weigh Attorney Fees In Noncitizen Habeas Suits
By Britain Eakin ( June 29, 2026, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether the Equal Access to Justice Act allows detained noncitizens who prevail in habeas corpus cases to be awarded attorney fees....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.