High Court Gives Fed Independence A 'Fragile' Reprieve

By Jon Hill ( June 30, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown its weight behind Federal Reserve independence by rejecting President Donald Trump's bid to immediately oust Fed Gov. Lisa Cook, but experts say the fight over central bank control may not be finished — just moving to a new phase....
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