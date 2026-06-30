Uber, FedEx Slam Pa. Law Firm Counterclaims In RICO Suit

By James Boyle ( June 30, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based personal injury firm Simon & Simon PC and its founder have failed to support a counterclaim in Pennsylvania federal court saying Uber Technologies Inc. and FedEx Corp. filed a sham litigation and abused the legal process with their ongoing RICO complaint against the firm, the companies argued Monday....
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