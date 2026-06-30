Eversource, Avangrid Say Conn. Grid Law Is Unconstitutional

By Aaron Keller ( June 30, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Eversource Energy and Avangrid have accused Connecticut officials of violating the U.S. Constitution's supremacy, takings and contracts clauses by enacting a 2025 state law that forces utilities to participate in a regional power grid, arguing the state cannot meddle with their two-decade-old, federally approved voluntary memberships....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.