Fla. Judge Sues Gov. To Force Appointment Of Replacement

By Carolina Bolado ( June 30, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A recently retired Florida judge sued Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, saying the governor is violating the state constitution by failing to appoint someone to fill the judge's vacated appellate seat....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.