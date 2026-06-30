SEC Explores Rules For Novel ETFs As Filings Surge

By Aislinn Keely ( June 30, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday called for input on its oversight of "novel exchange-traded funds" as it contemplates potential rule updates to address the surge of unusual product filings, including those seeking to hold event contracts and crypto....
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