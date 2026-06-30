NJ Assembly Passes Litigation Funding Disclosure Bill
By Jake Maher ( June 30, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Assembly passed a bill requiring the disclosure of third-party litigation funding arrangements on Tuesday by an overwhelming margin after similar pending legislation in the state Senate received pushback from trial lawyers and litigation finance representatives....
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