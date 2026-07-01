Chancery Court Sends SpaceX-Linked Dispute To Arbitration

By Jarek Rutz ( July 1, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery has refused to halt a New York arbitration between software company Trellis and investment firm ClearList, ruling instead that the parties had delegated threshold questions of arbitrability to an arbitrator through their services agreement and requiring the dispute to proceed outside Delaware....
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