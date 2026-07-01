Watchdog Says DOL Needs Better Info Sharing Controls

By Kellie Mejdrich ( July 1, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's lack of controls over information sharing between subagencies and nongovernmental entities, including law firms and legal advocacy organizations, may have unfairly advantaged those parties with privileged investigative information, an agency watchdog reported, though use of the practice has dropped off. ...
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