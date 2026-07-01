House Bill To Regulate Earned Wage Advances Clears Panel
By Aislinn Keely ( July 1, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The House Financial Services Committee has advanced a federal framework for fintechs offering paycheck advances despite pushback from some Democrats that the proposal hamstrings states by blocking them from applying their lending laws to the services and imposing stronger consumer protections....
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