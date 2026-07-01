8th Circ. Keeps Missouri's 340B Contract Pharmacy Law Alive
By Mark Payne ( July 1, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit declined Wednesday to temporarily block a Missouri law that bars drugmakers from imposing restrictions on federally funded providers that contract with pharmacies to distribute discount drugs in the 340B drug discount program....
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