FTC Says Distorting AI Outputs To Follow State Laws Won't Fly
By Allison Grande ( July 1, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Companies that "alter or steer" the outputs of artificial intelligence models to comply with legislation in Colorado and other states that aim to regulate the use of the emerging technology risk deceiving consumers and facing federal enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission warned in a proposed policy statement released Wednesday....
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