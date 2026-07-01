Michigan Launches New, Simplified Court Forms

For the first time since 1979, the Michigan State Court Administrative Office is rolling out new, simplified court forms meant to increase access to justice.
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Megan Cavanagh
introduced the revamped forms at a press conference Wednesday afternoon and said the rollout will begin with forms used by residents representing themselves, including small claims court, landlord-tenant issues and wage garnishment response.
"This is a change that was 50 years in the making and will benefit millions of Michiganders," Judge Cavanagh said during the press conference. "These redesigned forms will help level the playing field and make the justice system accessible to everyone."
Cavanagh noted that when the current forms were developed in the 1970s, computers were not in use, so the forms were not designed to be interactive with technology. The new forms, the judge said, will be.
SCAO did not release a schedule for the rollout but said the first to be released would be for small claims court and that the release of other forms, including requests for accommodations and interpreters, fee waivers and landlord-tenant matters, would follow.
Justice Brian K. Zahra chairs the Justice for All Commission, which initiated the court form changes. He said he often found court forms cumbersome and understood that someone without experience in the legal profession was at a huge disadvantage.
"I was a trial court judge in Michigan's largest circuit court, and I saw moms and dads and business owners and veterans and others in my courtroom struggle to represent themselves regarding life-changing issues in a system not designed for them," Judge Zahra said.
Not only was language simplified from dense, legalese to plain language, but forms were also redesigned to include more white space, allow more space to write answers, and highlight important information, such as upcoming court dates or deadlines for paperwork to be submitted.
"We collaborated to develop and test these with real people, and we solicited input from people who use the various forms the most," Judge Zahra said. "This is much more than a new set of forms; it is a whole new review process."
Nora Ryan, director of Michigan Legal Help, said court forms are often the only way for a resident to enforce their rights. If people do not understand the form's language, they are hesitant to fill it out and submit it because it is a legal document.
"People struggle to understand what forms are saying and what they are supposed to do so they give up and feel the system doesn't work for them," Ryan said. "Without a form, access to the legal system remains out of reach."
Ryan said the new forms are meant to increase access to legal assistance and ensure that outcomes are based on the strength of the case and not on someone not knowing how to navigate the system.
"We hope these new forms are tools for access and transparency," Ryan said.
Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Legal Assistance Center in Grand Rapids, applauded the redesign.
"People of all education and skill levels are challenged and easily overwhelmed," Hughes said. "Courts communicate with paper, so completing a form correctly can be the difference between success and failure."
--Editing by Drashti Mehta.