Axia Health Doctor Hit With $7.7M Birth Injury Verdict In Pa.

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 2, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state jury awarded $7.7 million to the parents of a newborn who was briefly declared dead and suffered severe brain injuries after doctors allowed the mother to remain in the second stage of labor for more than twice the normal time and delayed resuscitation efforts, according to counsel for the family....
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