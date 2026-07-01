6th Circ. Backs Smucker In Salmonella Coverage Dispute

By Hope Patti ( July 1, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An alleged salmonella outbreak that potentially tainted peanut butter produced by J.M. Smucker Co. is a single occurrence under its commercial general liability policies, the Sixth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, saying Smucker's peanut butter production did not constitute 225 separate occurrences that are each subject to a $250,000 retainer....
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