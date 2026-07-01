'Do Your Part,' Mass. Judge Chides Read Case Attys Post-Leak

By Cara Salvatore ( July 1, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday lectured counsel in the high-profile civil case against Karen Read, the Massachusetts woman acquitted of murdering her Boston police officer boyfriend, to honor their ethical obligations after sensitive information leaked on social media....
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