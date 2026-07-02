Linklaters-Led Genel Energy To Buy Capricorn For $360M
By Dawood Fakhir ( July 2, 2026, 2:01 PM BST) -- Oil producer Genel said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Capricorn Energy for approximately $360 million in a deal that will reduce Genel's reliance on the Kurdistan region of Iraq and give Capricorn shareholders an exit strategy after months of uncertainty....
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