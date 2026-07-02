TotalEnergies Sells Offshore Malaysia Assets For $350M

By Tom Fish ( July 2, 2026, 12:25 PM BST) -- TotalEnergies said Thursday it has sold its minority stake in a Malaysian offshore gas project to Japan's Inpex Corp. for $350 million, as the French energy company continues to streamline its portfolio and concentrate on assets it operates....
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