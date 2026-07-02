Del. Magistrate Orders JPMorgan To Advance Javice Fees
By Jarek Rutz ( July 2, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court ruled Thursday that JPMorgan Chase & Co. must advance millions more in disputed legal fees to cover the appeal of the convicted founder of college financial aid startup Frank, concluding the bank failed to meet Delaware's demanding standard for withholding advancement by showing the billing requests reflected "clear abuse."...
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