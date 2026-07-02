NLRB Official Expands Proposed Unit At Wash. Hospital

By Tim Ryan ( July 2, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board official has approved a petition for pharmacists at a Washington state hospital to vote on unionizing, although he agreed with the hospital that the bargaining unit must include additional pharmacists the union had not sought to represent....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.