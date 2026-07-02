'Embarrassed' Conn. Atty Details ChatGPT Briefing Errors

By Aaron Keller ( July 2, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- With a sanctions hearing on the horizon, a Connecticut attorney has told the state's highest court he is "extremely embarrassed" by artificial intelligence errors in briefs filed in two recently decided cases, explaining he used ChatGPT to edit his research without knowing it could make "unprompted changes to the content."...
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