Ex-USPTO Deputy Nominated For World IP Org. Leadership

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 2, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Laura Peter, who served as U.S. Patent and Trademark Office deputy director under the first Trump administration, has been nominated for the role of deputy director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization's patents and technology sector, the USPTO announced Thursday....
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