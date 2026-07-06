EasyJet Backs Latest £5.2B Castlelake Takeover Bid
By Najiyya Budaly ( July 6, 2026, 10:29 AM BST) -- The board of budget airline easyJet has said that it has thrown its support behind a £5.2 billion ($6.9 billion) takeover offer from Castlelake LP after rejecting four earlier approaches from the alternative investment firm....
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