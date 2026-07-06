Richards Layton Faces Possible Sanctions Over AI Errors
By Rose Krebs ( July 6, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Richards Layton & Finger PA and one of its attorneys have been directed by the Delaware Court of Chancery to show why they should not be sanctioned for a brief submitted with "hallucinated legal propositions" generated by artificial intelligence and for not taking steps to remediate those errors....
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