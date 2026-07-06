Murdaugh Fights Clerk's Bid To Ax Jury-Tampering Suit

By Emily Sawicki ( July 6, 2026, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A former court clerk found to have interfered in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial cannot escape civil claims over the tampering, the disgraced attorney told a South Carolina federal court, stating in an opposition that the clerk cannot argue her way out of the state Supreme Court's finding that she tampered with the jury....
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