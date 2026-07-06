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PWFA, Guidance Rollbacks Highlight New EEOC Reg Agenda

By Vin Gurrieri ( July 6, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission plans to float a revision of its Pregnant Workers Fairness Act regulations and scrap decades-old guidance pertaining to sex and national origin bias by the end of the year, according to an updated regulatory agenda unveiled by the Trump administration....

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