PWFA, Guidance Rollbacks Highlight New EEOC Reg Agenda

By Vin Gurrieri ( July 6, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission plans to float a revision of its Pregnant Workers Fairness Act regulations and scrap decades-old guidance pertaining to sex and national origin bias by the end of the year, according to an updated regulatory agenda unveiled by the Trump administration....
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