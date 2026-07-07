Groups Tell 4th Circ. Not To Let Sandoz 'Relitigate' Enbrel

By Bryan Koenig ( July 7, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical groups and the Washington Legal Foundation backed Amgen in amicus briefs Monday urging the Fourth Circuit not to revive Sandoz's antitrust claims, arguing that if Sandoz wanted to litigate blocked biosimilar competition to Enbrel, it needed to do so when Amgen sued it for patent infringement....
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