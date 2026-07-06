Deloitte Drops Trade Secrets Beef With Sagitec For Now
By Hailey Konnath ( July 6, 2026, 11:31 PM EDT) -- Deloitte agreed to voluntarily dismiss its suit accusing competitor Sagitec of stealing Deloitte's copyrighted computer program for unemployment insurance claims, according to a notice filed in Delaware federal court Monday though a related criminal case against a pair of former Deloitte employees is still slated for a January trial....
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