Mayo Sacked Research Director For Flagging Flaws, Suit Says

By Holly DeMuth ( July 7, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Mayo Clinic retaliated against and eventually terminated its director of research operations after she brought up concerns about security, safety and privacy regarding the medical center's use of artificial intelligence and other protocols, according to a lawsuit filed in Minnesota federal court on Monday....
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