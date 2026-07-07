Starbucks Workers United Seeks OK For Name, Logo Use
By Katherine Smith ( July 7, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Starbucks Workers United has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to declare that its name and logo do not infringe the coffee chain's trademarks because they differentiate the union as an independent entity....
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