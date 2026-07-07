Health Corp. Worker Says Leave, ADA Requests Got Her Fired

By Grace Elletson ( July 7, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Michigan healthcare system denied a worker's requests for breaks and later shifts in order to manage her mental health disability and then fired her shortly after she took leave to get treatment, the former employee alleged in a new suit filed in federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.