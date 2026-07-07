ChatGPT Edits Weren't 'Knowing' Errors, Conn. Justices Told

By Aaron Keller ( July 7, 2026, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A GLG Law LLC lawyer who blamed ChatGPT for misquotes and citation errors in three filings told the Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday he did not violate an ethics rule requiring candor to the tribunal because his briefs, though inaccurate, contained correct assertions about the law....
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