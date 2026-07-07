Kilpatrick Hires M&A Pro From Reed Smith In Silicon Valley

By Gina Kim ( July 7, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has added a former Reed Smith LLP mergers and acquisitions star to chair its West Coast Mergers & Acquisitions Practice at its Menlo Park, California, office, where he brings deep experience handling complex mergers, cross-border acquisitions, divestitures, stock investments, consolidations and more. ...
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