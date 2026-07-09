How Rated Note Feeders Help Insurers Tap Private Credit

By Richard Shamos and Sarah Milam ( July 9, 2026, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Over the past decade, life and annuity companies have invested heavily in the private credit market, with insurer investments now comprising almost $1 trillion of the private credit market's $3 trillion in assets.[1]...
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